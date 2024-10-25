MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1

An MQ-9 Reaper approaches the runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, in support of Freedom Flag 24-1, Oct. 23, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is an advanced, large-scale tactical exercise between the U.S. and allied partners dedicated to the protection of regional peace and stability through the adaptation of novel and collaborative training methods, ensuring readiness against a wide range of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)
|10.23.2024
|10.28.2024 22:53
|8722953
|241023-F-DB969-1012
|8256x5504
|17.38 MB
|KR
|5
|0
