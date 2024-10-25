U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carlos Salasgarcia, a legal chief with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, plays legos with South Korean children during a volunteer event with the Korea Land and Housing Corporation in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. U.S. Marines with MARFORK foster relationships and support the local community by volunteering and interacting with South Korean children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 19:53
|Photo ID:
|8722832
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-HA226-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.29 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.