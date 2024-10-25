Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center

    MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Franks, left, an ammunition chief and Staff Sgt. Omar Muniz, an intelligence plans chief, both with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, colors with South Korean children during a volunteer event with the Korea Land and Housing Corporation in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. U.S. Marines with MARFORK foster relationships and support the local community by volunteering and interacting with South Korean children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8722831
    VIRIN: 241024-M-HA226-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 25.78 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Community Outreach
    MARFORK
    Child Care Center

