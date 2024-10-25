MARFORK Marines visit South Korean child care center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Omar Muniz, an intelligence plans chief with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, reacts to a drawing from a South Korean child during a volunteer event with the Korea Land and Housing Corporation in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. U.S. Marines with MARFORK foster relationships and support the local community by volunteering and interacting with South Korean children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)