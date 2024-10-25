Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by John Joyce 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    Robert Trono, Lockheed Martin vice president and chief security officer, holds the Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence after it was presented to Lockheed Martin by Andrew Lochli, DCSA assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat. The award - presented only to entities that are cleared by the federal government to deter, detect and disrupt the theft of classified information – honors Lockheed Martin for being a national leader in counterintelligence.

    Pictured left to right: Kimberly O'Grady, Lockheed Martin Counterintelligence Operations and Corporate Investigations; Ceanna Madden, Lockheed Martin Counterintelligence Operations and Corporate Investigations; Douglas Hassebrock, Lockheed Martin Security Operations, Counterintelligence and Investigations director; Trono; Lochli; and Ross Tapp, Lockheed Martin Counterintelligence Operations and Corporate Investigations.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8722753
    VIRIN: 241023-D-XM313-1010
    Resolution: 5665x3666
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence [Image 2 of 2], by John Joyce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lockheed Martin
    national security
    Counterintelligence
    Insider Threat
    industrial security
    DCSA

