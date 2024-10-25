DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andrew Lochli, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat, presents the 2023 Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence to Robert Trono, Lockheed Martin Corp. vice president and chief security officer.



The honor - presented at a ceremony held at Lockheed Martin headquarters on Oct. 23 - is awarded only to cleared companies and universities who strive to deter, detect and disrupt the theft of sensitive or classified U.S. information and technology by foreign entities who seek to promote the uncompromised delivery of such technologies to the DoD and other government agencies.