Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by John Joyce 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    Andrew Lochli, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat, presents the 2023 Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence to Robert Trono, Lockheed Martin Corp. vice president and chief security officer.

    The honor - presented at a ceremony held at Lockheed Martin headquarters on Oct. 23 - is awarded only to cleared companies and universities who strive to deter, detect and disrupt the theft of sensitive or classified U.S. information and technology by foreign entities who seek to promote the uncompromised delivery of such technologies to the DoD and other government agencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8722752
    VIRIN: 241023-D-XM313-1005
    Resolution: 3534x2959
    Size: 1019.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence [Image 2 of 2], by John Joyce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence
    DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lockheed Martin
    national security
    Counterintelligence
    Insider Threat
    industrial security
    DCSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download