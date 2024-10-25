DCSA Leaders Honor Lockheed Martin with Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence

Photo By John Joyce | Robert Trono, Lockheed Martin vice president and chief security officer, holds the...... read more read more Photo By John Joyce | Robert Trono, Lockheed Martin vice president and chief security officer, holds the Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence after it was presented to Lockheed Martin by Andrew Lochli, DCSA assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat. The award - presented only to entities that are cleared by the federal government to deter, detect and disrupt the theft of classified information – honors Lockheed Martin for being a national leader in counterintelligence. Pictured left to right: Kimberly O'Grady, Lockheed Martin Counterintelligence Operations and Corporate Investigations; Ceanna Madden, Lockheed Martin Counterintelligence Operations and Corporate Investigations; Douglas Hassebrock, Lockheed Martin Security Operations, Counterintelligence and Investigations director; Trono; Lochli; and Ross Tapp, Lockheed Martin Counterintelligence Operations and Corporate Investigations. see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Md. - Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) leaders recognized Lockheed Martin Corp. as a national leader in counterintelligence while presenting the 2023 Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence to the company’s senior officials on Oct. 23.



“This award represents the important work, innovation and vigilance of not just the counterintelligence and security experts, but of the entire Lockheed Martin team,” said Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin chairman, president and chief executive officer, after the ceremony held at the defense and aerospace manufacturer’s headquarters.



Lockheed Martin – one of 10,000 companies and universities performing classified work for the federal government – was among five award winners best demonstrating the ability to prevent the theft of U.S. defense and national security technology.



“Your success is our success,” said Andrew Lochli, DCSA assistant director for Counterintelligence and Insider Threat, while speaking to Lockheed Martin’s security and counterintelligence leadership. “We can't do this on our own. The award is a testament to excellence in counterintelligence reporting and your commitment to the partnership. It’s a testament to the highest standards of CI practices because at the end of the day, we want to detect, deter and disrupt the adversaries.”



Lockheed Martin’s collaboration with DCSA includes security reviews that evaluate internal processes and National Industrial Security Program operating manual compliance and the identification of any potential gaps in security controls.



“What's really neat about this award is you get nominated from your colleagues in the field,” Lochli told Lockheed Martin officials. “So those CISAs (counterintelligence special agents), those ISRs (industrial security representatives), those ISSPs (information systems security professionals) that are going out and doing that daily work – those are the folks that are saying, Lockheed, needs to be nominated.”



DCSA renamed the DCSA Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence to the Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence last year in honor of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of DCSA’s CI program. The name change reflects Donnelly’s establishment of the program.



"Jack Donnelly – the former director of Defense Investigative Service (DIS) from 1988 to 1996 – created the CI program in 1993 because he had the vision to say – hey, we have to have this partnership with industry, and we have to identify those red flags,” said Lochli while recounting the history of the award prior to its presentation. Donnelly transformed the relationship between DIS and cleared industry to promote partnership and mutual responsibility for preserving national security.



The award is intended to encourage highly mature and effective counterintelligence programs that enhance national security and promote the uncompromised delivery of sensitive and classified services and capabilities to the Department of Defense and other U.S. government agencies.



In addition to Lockheed Martin, recipients of the 2023 DCSA Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence are: AM General, LLC; Carnegie Mellon University-Software Engineering Institute; Michigan Technological University; and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.