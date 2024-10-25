Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tampa Brothers Prepare to Ship Out [Image 6 of 7]

    Tampa Brothers Prepare to Ship Out

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2024) Tampa brothers, Jason Garcia, left, and Jordan Garcia, pose for photos during a meeting at Navy Recruiting Station Tampa, October 4, 2024. The brothers both recently enlisted in the Navy and qualified for jobs in the Nuclear Propulsion Program. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 16:54
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
