Tampa Brothers Prepare to Ship Out

TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2024) Tampa brothers, Jordan Garcia and Jason Garcia, point out their father, Joe Garcia's, tattoo during a meeting at Navy Recruiting Station Tampa, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, October 4, 2024. The brothers both recently enlisted in the Navy through and qualified for jobs in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)