Tampa Brothers Prepare to Ship Out

TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2024) Tampa brothers, Jason Garcia, left, and Jordan Garcia, pose for photos during a meeting at Navy Recruiting Station Tampa, October 4, 2024. The brothers both recently enlisted in the Navy and qualified for jobs in the Nuclear Propulsion Program. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)