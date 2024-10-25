2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman LeAnne A. Jayoma, 647th Force Support Squadron career development technician, stands in a cadet formation during the 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year immersion at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 25, 2024. Jayoma is one of 12 Airmen selected to represent the Air Force for their exemplary leadership, job performance, and personal achievements (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)