Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Mackenzie Mendez 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Senior Airman LeAnne A. Jayoma, 647th Force Support Squadron career development technician, stands in a cadet formation during the 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year immersion at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 25, 2024. Jayoma is one of 12 Airmen selected to represent the Air Force for their exemplary leadership, job performance, and personal achievements (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 15:37
    Photo ID: 8722470
    VIRIN: 241025-F-XD900-1003
    Resolution: 3372x2244
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy [Image 3 of 3], by Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy
    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy
    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12 OAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download