    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy [Image 1 of 3]

    2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Mackenzie Mendez 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Will Beaman and members of the 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year (OAY) cohort explore the McDermott Library during the 2024 OAY immersion at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 25, 2024. The visit provided cadets an invaluable opportunity to engage with the Air Force’s top performing enlisted members ahead of the 2025 National Character and Leadership Symposium (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

