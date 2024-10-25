2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year visit the Academy

Photo By Mackenzie Mendez | Senior Airman LeAnne A. Jayoma, 647th Force Support Squadron career development...... read more read more Photo By Mackenzie Mendez | Senior Airman LeAnne A. Jayoma, 647th Force Support Squadron career development technician, stands in a cadet formation during the 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year immersion at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 25, 2024. Jayoma is one of 12 Airmen selected to represent the Air Force for their exemplary leadership, job performance, and personal achievements (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force Academy recently welcomed the 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year (OAY) for a three-day visit from Oct. 23-25, providing cadets an invaluable opportunity to engage with the Air Force’s top enlisted members ahead of the 2025 National Character and Leadership Symposium (NCLS).



Representing a diverse array of Air Force specialty codes and commands, the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year were selected for their exemplary leadership, job performance, and personal achievements. During their visit, they not only shared their experiences but also gained new perspectives on the Academy's rigorous training and leadership development.



The Airmen’s visit, hosted as part of NCLS activities, centered around mentorship, leadership advice, and mutual learning between the enlisted leaders and cadets. In February, the 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year will return to the Academy for the 32nd annual NCLS, where they will participate in a leadership panel to discuss this year's symposium theme, “Warrior Ethos.”



For Tech. Sgt. Cory Green, 60th Security Forces Squadron Future Operations NCO in charge, one of the visiting Airmen, the trip offered a meaningful opportunity to connect with the Academy’s future officers.



“It’s truly inspiring to see the cadets in action,” said Green. “Before coming here, I didn’t know much about their experience, but now I have a huge appreciation for it. Their resilience stands out the most. Unlike enlisted members, who attend Basic Military Training for a brief time, these cadets live in a rigorous environment for the entirety of their college experience. Their commitment to the mission, their goals, and mastering their craft is incredible.”



The visiting Airmen spent time immersing themselves in various facets of cadet life, including participating in leadership exercises, soaring and jump programs and cadet squadron activities. The most impactful experience for many was shadowing cadets for a full day, observing classes, training sessions, and extracurricular activities.



For Cadet 2nd Class Will Beaman, the experience highlighted the unique role of the enlisted force within the Air Force.



"The most impactful lesson I learned from the 12 OAY was the importance of empathy and effective communication up and down the chain of leadership,” said Beaman. “One of the NCOs shared an experience about understanding the circumstances and needs of an Airman in his charge, which strengthened trust in their unit. Seeing the Airmen’s dedication to each other and their teams was a powerful reminder of the values we’re expected to uphold as future officers. It put into perspective the importance of understanding those we will one day lead.”



As the Academy looks forward to the 32nd annual NCLS, these visits continue to build a bridge between current and future Air Force leaders. The Outstanding Airmen of the Year will play a key role in this process, sharing their expertise and mentoring cadets, faculty, and staff during the symposium in February.



Check out more photos from the visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBPxx1