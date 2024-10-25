There is a variety of equipment available at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts for units to request and meet the needs of their mission. Stop by the Training Aid Support Center (TSC) in person or check out their catalog online at https://homeadmin.army.mil/devens/.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8722179
|VIRIN:
|241024-O-HX738-9540
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Don't be scared to stop by TSC [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.