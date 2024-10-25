Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Only a few days left ‘til All Hallows Eve [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Only a few days left ‘til All Hallows Eve

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Don’t forget to cast your vote in the Devens RFTA Dining Facility for best jack-o-lantern by Oct. 30 or to enter your own festive entry to the garrison competition Oct. 31

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8722173
    VIRIN: 241025-O-HX738-2400
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Only a few days left ‘til All Hallows Eve [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Only a few days left ‘til All Hallows Eve
    In the Halloween spirit at Devens
    Don't be scared to stop by TSC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Training Aid Support Center
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Dining facility (DFAC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download