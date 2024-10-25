Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In the Halloween spirit at Devens [Image 2 of 3]

    In the Halloween spirit at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    The staff at the Training Aid Support Center (TSC) are getting festive about the upcoming holiday at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 24. Stop by and see.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8722178
    VIRIN: 241024-O-HX738-1082
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, In the Halloween spirit at Devens [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halloween
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Training Aid Support Center
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Dining facility (DFAC)

