Fort Meade 5/6 hosts Air Force NCO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Celina Noyes, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, provides closing remarks during a Fort George G. Meade Noncommissioned Office Induction Ceremony, Oct. 24, 2024, at The Church at Severn Run, Severn, Maryland. The ceremony recognized Airmen from the 70th ISRW, 867th Cyberspace Operations Group, and Defense Media Activity, who were selected to promote into the NCO tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)