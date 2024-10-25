Fort Meade 5/6 hosts Air Force NCO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Adam Fields, 707th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group senior enlisted leader, speaks during a Fort George G. Meade Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, Oct. 24, 2024, at The Church at Severn Run, Severn, Maryland. The ceremony recognized Airmen from the 70th ISR Wing, 867th Cyberspace Operations Group, and Defense Media Activity, who were selected to promote into the NCO tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)