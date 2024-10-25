Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade 5/6 hosts Air Force NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Meade 5/6 hosts Air Force NCO Induction Ceremony

    SEVERN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    Members from the Joint Base Andrews Honor Guard, present the colors during a Fort George G. Meade Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, Oct. 24, 2024, at The Church at Severn Run, Severn, Maryland. The ceremony recognized Airmen from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 867th Cyberspace Operations Group, and Defense Media Activity, who were selected to promote into the NCO tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8722165
    VIRIN: 241024-F-FV476-1003
    Resolution: 4920x3514
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SEVERN, MARYLAND, US
    Fort Meade
    DMA
    NCO Induction
    JB Andrews
    70th ISRW
    867th COG

