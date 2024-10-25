Fort Meade 5/6 hosts Air Force NCO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the Joint Base Andrews Honor Guard, present the colors during a Fort George G. Meade Air Force Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, Oct. 24, 2024, at The Church at Severn Run, Severn, Maryland. The ceremony recognized Airmen from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 867th Cyberspace Operations Group, and Defense Media Activity, who were selected to promote into the NCO tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)