PACIFIC OCEAN (October 24, 2024) Marines from Japan Self-Defense Force assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) load equipment onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter while Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zavier Parelius directs foot traffic on the flight deck during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 21:56
|Photo ID:
|8721313
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-DE539-2064
|Resolution:
|4822x3209
|Size:
|644.04 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chinook CH-47 Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.