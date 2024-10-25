Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chinook CH-47 Flight Operations [Image 7 of 8]

    Chinook CH-47 Flight Operations

    JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (October 24, 2024) Marines from Japan Self-Defense Force assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) load equipment onto a CH-47 Chinook helicopter while Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zavier Parelius directs foot traffic on the flight deck during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 21:56
    Photo ID: 8721313
    VIRIN: 241024-N-DE539-2064
    Resolution: 4822x3209
    Size: 644.04 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Pacific
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Green Bay
    Keen Sword

