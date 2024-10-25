Chinook CH-47 Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (October 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) walk away from a Japan Self-Defense Force CH-47 Chinook helicopter after unchaining it from the flight deck during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)