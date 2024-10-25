Chinook CH-47 Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (October 24, 2024) Japan Self-Defense Force CH-47 Chinook helicopter ascends from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) as Sailors debrief from flight quarters during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 21:56
|Photo ID:
|8721308
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-DE539-2174
|Resolution:
|1447x1800
|Size:
|136.48 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
