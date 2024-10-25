U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Niskayuna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241027-N-PG545-1200, Niskayuna, N.Y. (October 27, 2024) Members of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores pose for a photo with former Navy musician and veteran, Mr. Stephen A. Gitto Sr. who served in World War II. National tours are an opportunity to connect with, and honor, our veterans. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)