U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Niskayuna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241027-N-PG545-1118, Niskayuna, N.Y. (October 27, 2024) Musician 1st Class Alexandra Albrecht, from St. Louis, Missouri, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Niskayuna High School during the group's national tour. The Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)