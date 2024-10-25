U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Niskayuna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241027-N-PG545-1060, Niskayuna, N.Y. (October 27, 2024) Chief Musician Kevin McDonald introduces members of the band during a Navy Band Commodores tour performance at Niskayuna High School. The Navy Band Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)