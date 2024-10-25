Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Engineers Assess Bridge Damage in Western North Carolina [Image 4 of 4]

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Colonel Justin R. Pabis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) New England District Commander, and a team of engineers inspect structural damage to a bridge in Western North Carolina on Oct. 25, 2024. The assessment is part of USACE’s mission to evaluate critical infrastructure impacted by Hurricane Helene and ensure essential access for emergency services. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8720488
    VIRIN: 241025-A-XJ146-1004
    Resolution: 5247x3498
    Size: 14.73 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
