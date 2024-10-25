USACE Engineers Assess Bridge Damage in Western North Carolina

Colonel Justin R. Pabis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) New England District Commander, and a team of engineers inspect structural damage to a bridge in Western North Carolina on Oct. 25, 2024. The assessment is part of USACE’s mission to evaluate critical infrastructure impacted by Hurricane Helene and ensure essential access for emergency services. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)
