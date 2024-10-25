USACE engineers examine debris and structural damage on a privately owned bridge in Western North Carolina on Oct. 25, 2024. Requested through FEMA, these assessments help determine the need for emergency vehicle access to isolated areas affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8720486
|VIRIN:
|241025-A-XJ146-1002
|Resolution:
|5414x3609
|Size:
|15.14 MB
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, USACE Engineers Evaluate Storm Debris and Structural Impact on Bridges [Image 4 of 4], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.