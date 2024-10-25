Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Engineers Evaluate Storm Debris and Structural Impact on Bridges [Image 2 of 4]

    USACE Engineers Evaluate Storm Debris and Structural Impact on Bridges

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    USACE engineers examine debris and structural damage on a privately owned bridge in Western North Carolina on Oct. 25, 2024. Requested through FEMA, these assessments help determine the need for emergency vehicle access to isolated areas affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8720486
    VIRIN: 241025-A-XJ146-1002
    Resolution: 5414x3609
    Size: 15.14 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Engineers Evaluate Storm Debris and Structural Impact on Bridges [Image 4 of 4], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Helene
    helene24
    HeleneUSACE

