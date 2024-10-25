Railroad tracks near Old Fort, North Carolina, show the extensive damage to towns in Western, North Carolina, Oct. 24, 2024, caused by Hurricane Helene. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel are aiding in the recovery efforts to restore vital infrastructure in the area. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8720282
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-PA223-1026
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Railroad track damage in Old Fort Highlights Helene’s impact [Image 12 of 12], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.