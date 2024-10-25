Structural damage is seen behind a fire hydrant in Old Fort, Oct. 24, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. Recovery efforts led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to address storm-related impacts in the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8720276
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-PA223-1016
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Structural damage in Old Fort after Hurricane Helene [Image 12 of 12], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.