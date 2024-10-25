Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction debris shows extent of damage caused by Hurricane Helene [Image 5 of 12]

    Construction debris shows extent of damage caused by Hurricane Helene

    OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Construction debris in a home in Old Fort shows the extend of damage sustained after flood waters inundated Western, North Carolina, Oct. 24, 2024. Recovery efforts led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to address storm-related impacts in the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8720275
    VIRIN: 241024-A-PA223-1015
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Damaged Infrastructure in Old Fort After Hurricane Helene
    Damaged Infrastructure in Old Fort After Hurricane Helene
    Severe Road Damage in Old Fort After Hurricane Helene
    Construction debris shows damage in Old Fort after Hurricane Helene
    Construction debris shows extent of damage caused by Hurricane Helene
    Structural damage in Old Fort after Hurricane Helene
    Railroad track damage in Old Fort Highlights Helene’s impact
    Railroad track damage in Old Fort Highlights Helene’s impact
    Railroad track damage in Old Fort Highlights Helene’s impact
    Railroad track damage in Old Fort Highlights Helene’s impact
    Railroad track damage in Old Fort Highlights Helene’s impact
    Railroad track damage in Old Fort Highlights Helene’s impact

    North Carolina
    USACE
    emergency response
    Old Fort
    helene24
    heleneUSACE

