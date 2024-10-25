USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), an amphibious transport dock ship, is pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Oct. 9, 2024. This vessel supports amphibious operations and enhances logistical capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 20:31
|Photo ID:
|8719893
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-YX677-2221
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
