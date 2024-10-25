Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), an amphibious transport dock ship, is pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Oct. 9, 2024. This vessel supports amphibious operations and enhances logistical capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)