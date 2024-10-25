Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LSV Tour [Image 3 of 5]

    LSV Tour

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), an amphibious transport dock ship, is pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Oct. 9, 2024. This vessel supports amphibious operations and enhances logistical capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 20:31
    Photo ID: 8719893
    VIRIN: 241009-A-YX677-2221
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LSV Tour [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

