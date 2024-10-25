Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda (LSV-7), USAV Lt. General William B. Bunker (LSV-4), and USAV Major General Robert Smalls (LSV-8) are pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Oct. 9, 2024. These vessels support amphibious operations and enhance logistical capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)