USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda (LSV-7), USAV Lt. General William B. Bunker (LSV-4), and USAV Major General Robert Smalls (LSV-8) are pierside at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Oct. 9, 2024. These vessels support amphibious operations and enhance logistical capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)
