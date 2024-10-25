Sage Harvest Event Cultivates Teamwork and Tomorrow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Minnesota National Guard welcome students and tribal members to Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, for the annual Planting for the Future event on October 15th, 2024. The event included a sage harvest, planting of prairie wildflowers as well as the explanation of how the plants are used in the tribal members daily lives (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).