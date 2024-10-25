Sage Harvest Event Cultivates Teamwork and Tomorrow

Photo By Anthony Housey | Members of the Minnesota National Guard welcome students and tribal members to Camp...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | Members of the Minnesota National Guard welcome students and tribal members to Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, for the annual Planting for the Future event on October 15th, 2024. The event included a sage harvest, planting of prairie wildflowers as well as the explanation of how the plants are used in the tribal members daily lives (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Mr. Anthony Housey). see less | View Image Page

October 17, 2024 (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) – Tribal Historic Preservation Officers and members of the Mille Lacs Cultural Office gathered service-members of the Minnesota National Guard alongside Native American Students from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Nay-A-Shing School and Little Falls High School together as this year’s Planting for the Future event began on Camp Ripley October 15, 2024.



“This event is an evolution of ideas from our annual Native American consultation and student sage harvest,” said Patrick Neumann, Cultural Resources Manager for Camp Ripley. “It has become a great opportunity to share experiences with our neighbors.”



The event, known as ‘Planting for the Future’ includes the harvesting of sage from the grounds of Camp Ripley near the Mississippi River. Native High School students lead the way by working with Service-members of the Minnesota National Guard to not only harvest sage that grows wild in the area, but to plant seeds for future growth.



The responsibilities for the essential parts of this event were aided by the cultural and natural resources skills of the Camp Ripley Environmental team, teammates of the Morrison County Soil & Water Conservation District and in cooperation with members of Mille Lacs Band Tribal Historic Preservation office and cultural resources office. These events have traditionally include the planting of other prairie wildflowers as well as the explanation of how the plants are used by the Anishinaabe culture.



“To those who live in the traditional way, there are four plants which are especially revered and used in daily living. The creator taught us to use the natural herbs of sage, sweetgrass, tobacco and cedar smoke as a physical reminder to them of this omnipotent presence. It is the sacred way,” according to the Anishinaabemowin website.



“I have been coming to this event with my sister since it began, and it is an honor to be here with you and I welcome you. said Minnesota National Guard First Sgt. Jessica Stiffarm, addressing the group of students and service-members. “This culture is important to us and it is an honor to be here with you, celebrate and plant with you,” she added.



The cooperation with Camp Ripley began as a sage harvesting field trip organized by the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Initially they requested access to Camp Ripley to harvest sage as a component of their cultural curriculum. Now after several years of fruitful events the harvest is not the only thing shared. Interests of native as well as military cultures are exchanged and discussed introducing curious inquirers to the information and possibilities of a way of life they may have never experienced before.



An opportunity for a cultural exchange, initially organized through inspiration from the Mille Lacs Assistant Tribal Preservation Officer, helped to increase understanding of traditional Anishinaabe culture by interaction and participation of all parties involved. Additionally it provided youth a fun, rewarding and hands-on experience into their own culture and information on opportunities within the Minnesota National Guard.



“An event like this requires out of the box thinking and participation from everyone in order make it a success,” added Josh Pennington, Camp Ripley Environmental team supervisor.



Since it does not fall under any traditional funding or office responsibility, the Camp Ripley Environmental Office works collaboratively with the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District (MSWCD) to aid in planning, facilitation, and funding for the event. The partnership between Camp Ripley and MSWCD is critical to making events like this possible.