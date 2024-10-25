Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sage Harvest Event Cultivates Teamwork and Tomorrow [Image 18 of 19]

    Sage Harvest Event Cultivates Teamwork and Tomorrow

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Members of the Minnesota National Guard welcome students and tribal members to Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, for the annual Planting for the Future event on October 15th, 2024. The event included a sage harvest, planting of prairie wildflowers as well as the explanation of how the plants are used in the tribal members daily lives (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:31
    Sage Harvest Event Cultivates Teamwork and Tomorrow

    Community Outreach
    Camp Ripley
    Sage Harvest
    Planting For the Future

