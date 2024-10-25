Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forum reinforces US-Japan acquisition cooperation efforts [Image 4 of 4]

    Forum reinforces US-Japan acquisition cooperation efforts

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Miyano (right), Defense Contract Management Agency Pacific’s commander, speaks with Japan's Minister of Defense, Minoru Kihara (left), and U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission to Japan Katherine Monahan (center), during Japan’s Ministry of Defenses Industry Day, Sept. 26, 2024. Miyano discussed DCMA’s role in supporting the Japan Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet during the forum. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force’s 374th Contracting Squadron)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:39
    Photo ID: 8718709
    VIRIN: 240926-D-D0449-1001
    Resolution: 933x643
    Size: 169.32 KB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Japan
    DCMA
    Industry Day

