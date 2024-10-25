Forum reinforces US-Japan acquisition cooperation efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Miyano (right), Defense Contract Management Agency Pacific’s commander, speaks with Japan's Minister of Defense, Minoru Kihara (left), and U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission to Japan Katherine Monahan (center), during Japan’s Ministry of Defenses Industry Day, Sept. 26, 2024. Miyano discussed DCMA’s role in supporting the Japan Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet during the forum. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force’s 374th Contracting Squadron)