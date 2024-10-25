Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My DCMA: Christina Ziccarelli, supervisory QAS [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    My DCMA: Christina Ziccarelli, supervisory QAS

    ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Christina Ziccarelli has been with DCMA for almost 12 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:40
    Photo ID: 8718693
    VIRIN: 240820-D-D0449-1002
    Resolution: 640x430
    Size: 83.33 KB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My DCMA: Christina Ziccarelli, supervisory QAS [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    My DCMA: Christina Ziccarelli, supervisory QAS
    DCMA plays key role at NCMA World Congress contract workshop
    MSO Workshop addresses Special Programs challenges, resources
    Forum reinforces US-Japan acquisition cooperation efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    My DCMA: Christina Ziccarelli, supervisory QAS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    My DCMA
    quality assurance specialist
    QAS
    Christina Ziccarelli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download