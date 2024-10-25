Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCMA plays key role at NCMA World Congress contract workshop [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DCMA plays key role at NCMA World Congress contract workshop

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Debra Watts 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Robin Thornton (bottom), a Contract Lifecycle Management Center supervisory contract specialist, hosted a session at the NCMA World Congress titled ‘We’re Not #1! The Importance of Contract Closeout.’ She was joined by Sunshine Eaton (top), Science Application International Corporation, at the event, which is the nation’s leading forum for contract management, procurement, and acquisition professionals.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:40
    Photo ID: 8718697
    VIRIN: 240917-D-RD565-1003
    Resolution: 1308x723
    Size: 208.43 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA plays key role at NCMA World Congress contract workshop [Image 4 of 4], by Debra Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    My DCMA: Christina Ziccarelli, supervisory QAS
    DCMA plays key role at NCMA World Congress contract workshop
    MSO Workshop addresses Special Programs challenges, resources
    Forum reinforces US-Japan acquisition cooperation efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DCMA plays key role at NCMA World Congress contract workshop

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCMA
    NCMA
    contract closeout
    World Congress

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download