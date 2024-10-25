Robin Thornton (bottom), a Contract Lifecycle Management Center supervisory contract specialist, hosted a session at the NCMA World Congress titled ‘We’re Not #1! The Importance of Contract Closeout.’ She was joined by Sunshine Eaton (top), Science Application International Corporation, at the event, which is the nation’s leading forum for contract management, procurement, and acquisition professionals.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 11:40
|Photo ID:
|8718697
|VIRIN:
|240917-D-RD565-1003
|Resolution:
|1308x723
|Size:
|208.43 KB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA plays key role at NCMA World Congress contract workshop [Image 4 of 4], by Debra Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DCMA plays key role at NCMA World Congress contract workshop
No keywords found.