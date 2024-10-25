Band of the West performs during Red Ribbon Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Band of the West members perform during Red Ribbon Week at Edgewood Theater of Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. Band of the West uses music to increase public understanding of the importance of airpower, the mission, policies and programs of the Air Force and the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of Airmen. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign to reduce demand for drugs through prevention and education programs. The annual event is observed during October in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)