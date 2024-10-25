Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the West performs during Red Ribbon Week [Image 30 of 33]

    Band of the West performs during Red Ribbon Week

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Band of the West members perform during Red Ribbon Week at Edgewood Theater of Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. Band of the West uses music to increase public understanding of the importance of airpower, the mission, policies and programs of the Air Force and the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of Airmen. Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign to reduce demand for drugs through prevention and education programs. The annual event is observed during October in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 11:09
    Photo ID: 8718680
    VIRIN: 241023-F-RD023-2210
    Resolution: 6222x4148
    Size: 13.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of the West performs during Red Ribbon Week [Image 33 of 33], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Concert
    Red Ribbon Week
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Band of the West
    prevention awareness campaign

