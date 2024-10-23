Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mangudai Challenge 2024 [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mangudai Challenge 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Two U.S. Soldiers fight to stay above the water in the mud-pit combat event, part of Mangudai 2024, October 23, at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. Senior U.S. and Republic of Korea service members come together every year to attempt the Mangudai Challenge, a grueling three day training event with a focus on basic Soldiering tasks such as: combatives, marksmanship, first aid, ruck marching, room clearing and Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 04:11
    Photo ID: 8718056
    VIRIN: 241023-A-CP971-4578
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mangudai Challenge 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mangudai Challege 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024
    Mangudai Challenge 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download