Mangudai Challenge 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mangudai competitors face off with scavenged practice knives and batons during the weapons of opportunity training event, October 23, at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. The annual Mangudai training event brings together senior enlisted members from across the Korean Peninsula to engage in squad based training events that builds joint camaraderie and reinforces their mastery of fundamental Soldiering tasks.