Mangudai Challenge 2024

A Republic of Korea Army Soldier pulls security for a wounded team member during a casualty evacuation exercise during Mangudai 2024, October 23, at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. The annual Mangudai training event brings together senior enlisted members from across the Korean Peninsula to engage in squad based training events that builds joint camaraderie and reinforces their mastery of fundamental Soldiering tasks.