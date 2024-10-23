BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trauma team members assess a simulated patient during the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. Nearly 600 volunteers and role players acted as victims, friends, and family members during the exercise to test the surge capabilities of local hospitals. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)