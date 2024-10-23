Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Trauma team members assess a simulated patient during the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. Nearly 600 volunteers and role players acted as victims, friends, and family members during the exercise to test the surge capabilities of local hospitals. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8716410
    VIRIN: 241023-D-HZ730-4925
    Resolution: 7474x4983
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    trauma center
    San Antonio
    mass casualty
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    STRAC

