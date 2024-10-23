Staff members rush a simulated patient into the emergency room during the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The annual exercise is designed to assess the surge capabilities of the hospitals in the 26,000 square-mile region covered by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise
