    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Staff members rush a simulated patient into the emergency room during the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The annual exercise is designed to assess the surge capabilities of the hospitals in the 26,000 square-mile region covered by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8716411
    VIRIN: 241023-D-HZ730-4896
    Resolution: 7165x4777
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    trauma center
    San Antonio
    mass casualty
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    STRAC

