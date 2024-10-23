BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Camillocci, videographer, and Gerardo Estrada, content manager, record Army Capt. Darren Smith, decontamination team officer in charge, for an interview during the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. BAMC’s decontamination team stood up a decontamination tent outside the Emergency Department to decontaminate simulated patients as they arrived at BAMC for treatment. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)