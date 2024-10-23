Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    James Camillocci, videographer, and Gerardo Estrada, content manager, record Army Capt. Darren Smith, decontamination team officer in charge, for an interview during the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. BAMC’s decontamination team stood up a decontamination tent outside the Emergency Department to decontaminate simulated patients as they arrived at BAMC for treatment. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8716404
    VIRIN: 241023-D-HZ730-4937
    Resolution: 7519x5013
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise
    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise
    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise
    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise
    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    trauma center
    San Antonio
    mass casualty
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    STRAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download