241023-A-JU979-5813

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    McGruff the Crime Dog, members of the Fort Jackson Police Department and Pierce Terrace Elementary School faculty hand out red ribbons at the school, Oct. 23, as part of Red Ribbon Week. The observance is aimed at keeping children off drugs.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Jackson observes week aimed at alcohol, drug use prevention

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    Red Ribbon Week
    ASAP

