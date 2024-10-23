Date Taken: 10.23.2024 Date Posted: 10.24.2024 09:18 Photo ID: 8716106 VIRIN: 241023-A-ZN169-1260 Resolution: 4128x5157 Size: 2.33 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 241023-A-ZN169-1260 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.