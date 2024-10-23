McGruff the Crime Dog leads C.C. Pinckney Elementary School students in reciting the Red Ribbon Week pledge. Fort Jackson is observing the week, Oct. 23-31.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8716106
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-ZN169-1260
|Resolution:
|4128x5157
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241023-A-ZN169-1260 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Jackson observes week aimed at alcohol, drug use prevention
No keywords found.